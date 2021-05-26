Mood music improves for type 1 diabetes candidate

Shares in New Jersey, USA-based company Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) rose by over a quarter on Tuesday, after the firm announced positive regulatory news related to its type 1 diabetes (T1D) candidate teplizumab.
Provention, which is working on immune-mediated diseases, said that the US regulator had posted briefing documents for a key advisory panel meeting due to take place on Thursday.
The advisory committee will discuss Provention’s Biologics Licence Application (BLA) for teplizumab, which is supported by data from the pivotal TN-10 study showing the therapy delayed clinical disease and insulin-dependence by at least two years in presymptomatic patients with Stage 2 T1D, compared to placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze