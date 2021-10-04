Monday 12 January 2026

MoonLake latest to go public via SPAC deal

4 October 2021
Swiss biotech MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Helix Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: HLXA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Cormorant Asset Management, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

On closing of the transaction, the company will be renamed MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and will be led by an international team of immunology experts. The combined company’s common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MLTX.

In addition to the approximately $115 million held in Helix’ trust (assuming no redemptions), the transaction also includes commitments for a $115 million PIPE at $10.00 per share from a group including premier institutional and strategic investors.

