Thursday 18 June 2026

MoonLake touts promise of Nanobody sonelokimab

Biotechnology
11 March 2024
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Shares of Switzerland-based MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (Nasdaq: MLTX) were up 10.5% at $50.38 in pre-market activity today, after its Sunday R&D update on its Nanobody sonelokimab, which it said led to significant improvements across all key outcomes at 24-week data from the ARGO trial in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and other important R&D updates.

The clinical-stage biotech noted that treatment with sonelokimab resulted in unprecedented improvements in composite scores that reflect responses in different domains simultaneously. ACR50+PASI90 up to 59%, ACR 50+PASI 100 up to 52%, ACR 70+PASI 100 up to 48% and MDA up to 61% response. In all composite scores, sonelokimab showed 16-29 percentage point differences to the reference adalimumab arm, comparatively higher to competitors using the same reference arm.

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More on this story...

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