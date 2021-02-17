More COVID-19 vaccine supplies coming to the rescue of EU roll-out

The European Union’s roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines has been a disaster so far, and even European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has conceded that the EU is “not where it wants to be” with its coronavirus immunization program.

She has admitted that “we were late to authorize,”.…“We were too optimistic when it came to massive production, and perhaps too confident that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time.”

But help seems to be on the horizon, as today suppliers of two vaccines authorized in Europe for conditional use upped their commitments.