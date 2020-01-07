Sunday 11 January 2026

More dealmaking for Netherlands-based Synaffix

Biotechnology
7 January 2020
2019_pipettes_biotech_lab_research_big

Dutch antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Synaffix and Shanghai Miracogen have expanded an existing collaboration with an agreement to develop and commercialize a second product candidate.

The Chinese biotechnology company, which has a clinical-stage pipeline of ADCs, has been granted non-exclusive rights to Synaffix’ proprietary GlycoConnect and HydraSpace ADC technologies for use in this second clinical candidate.

Synaffix is eligible to receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments tied to the new program. Further financial details were not disclosed.

More ones to watch >




Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


