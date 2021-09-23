More genetic causes of obesity tackled by Imcrivee in late-stage trials

Boston, USA-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RYTM) has presented new data and analyses from Phase II and III trials of its candidate setmelanotide.

The company is focused on developing innovative treatments for rare genetic diseases of obesity.

Marketed as Imcrivee, setmelanotide was approved in the USA in late 2020 for chronic weight management of obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency, confirmed by genetic testing.