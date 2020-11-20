More interest for novel CAR-T cell approach

Australian CAR-T cell specialist Carina Biotech has inked a deal with Bionomics Limited to create cell therapies using the latter’s first-in-class humanized antibody BNC101.
Under the terms of the global, exclusive agreement, Carina will fund all R&D and pay up to A$118 million ($86 million) in clinical and development milestones.
Bionomics will also be eligible for royalty payments should Carina’s efforts result in a saleable product.
