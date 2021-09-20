More mixed results for Opdivo and Yervoy combo

Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) immuno-oncology combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) continues to deliver mixed results, according to data shared at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

The combination could offer a benefit as a first-line treatment for patients with squamous head and neck cancer who express high levels of PD-L1, full data from the Checkmate-651 study show.

Checkmate-651 was in fact a failed trial, with the regimen not delivering a benefit in general as a first-line option, though the full results presented as ESMO show benefit in these patients with high PD-L1 levels.