More positive data validate Lilly's big bet on mirikizumab

Positive results from a trial of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) monoclonal antibody mirikizumab raise the prospect of further competition in the gastrointestinal disorder space.
The anti-interleukin (IL_-23p19 antibody is being developed for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC), and data now show the Phase III LUCENT-1 study met its goals in this indication.
Lilly’s competition is already racing ahead, with AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) anti-IL-23 antibody Skyrizi (risankizumab‐rzaa) and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Stelara (ustekinumab) making inroads in plaque psoriasis.
