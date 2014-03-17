More positive Ph III data for Amgen’s evolocumab

Leading independent biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has released more positive clinical trial data with its cholesterol lowering drug candidate evolocumab, news which pushed its share price 2.1% higher to $125.13 in early trading.

The company today announced that the Phase III TESLA (Trial Evaluating PCSK9 Antibody in Subjects with LDL Receptor Abnormalities) trial evaluating evolocumab met its primary endpoint of the percent reduction from baseline at week 12 in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).