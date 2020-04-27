More positive Phase III data for Chugai's satralizumab in NMOSD

The latest positive results of the SAkuraStar Study (NCT02073279), a global Phase III clinical study of satralizumab (development code: SA237) have been published in The Lancet Neurology.

Satralizumab, from Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4529), which is majority owned by Roche (ROG: SIX), is an anti-interleukin (IL) 6 receptor humanized recycling antibody under development for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The Phase III study examined the efficacy and safety of satralizumab as monotherapy for adults with NMOSD.

“The longer-term efficacy in satralizumab monotherapy study reinforces the important role of IL-6 inhibition in treating NMOSD following the previous combination therapy study,” said Chugai’s president and chief operating officer Dr Osamu Okuda, adding: “We are collaborating with Roche to obtain global regulatory approval this year so that we can bring satralizumab as a new treatment option to patients as soon as possible.”