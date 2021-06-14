More positive Phase III data for Novavax coronavirus vaccine

Positive Phase III data have reinforced the safety and effectiveness of NVX-CoV2373, a nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX).

Data from the PREVENT-19 study show the vaccine was 100% effective against moderate and severe disease, with 90.4% efficacy overall.

NVX-CoV2373 also showed success among "high-risk" populations, with vaccine efficacy of 91%.