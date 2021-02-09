More positive results for combination therapy in kidney cancer

French biotech Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has presented new analyses from the Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Opdivo (nivolumab) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The study is designed to compare the combination with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib) in the first-line treatment of advanced RCC.

The analysis, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), shows positive results after a median follow-up of two years.