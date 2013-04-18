More research needed on causes of leukemia, as growing lifespan of patients enables study, says GlobalData

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) patients are now able to access more successful treatment, which has led to decreasing mortality rates, and may yet lead to desperately-needed research on the causes of this little-understood disease, states new analysis from research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The new report states that longer patient lifespans now mean that research into the disease is possible, as study participants are more likely to survive the length of a study. CML is a rare cancer of the white blood cells, characterized by increased and unregulated growth of myeloid cells originating in the bone marrow that invade the blood and potentially other organs.
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