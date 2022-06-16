More scientific support for mRNA-based coronavirus jabs in children

Following Tuesday’s scientific recommendation to approve Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) coronavirus vaccine for older children, a panel of experts yesterday endorsed the jab for children as young as six months old.
The scientific advisors, which were drawn from academic backgrounds outside of the US Food and Drug Administration, also recommended the use of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) vaccine for this age group.
Moderna’s Spikevax jab is currently only authorized for use in adults in the USA, while Pfizer’s Comirnaty - by some way the leading coronavirus vaccine globally - is approved for older children already.
