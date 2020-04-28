More striking data for MS powerhouse Ocrevus

Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has released new positive six-year data from the Phase III OPERA I and OPERA II studies of Ocrevus (ocrelizumab).
The studies have been evaluating the therapy in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS), and were selected for the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).
The post-hoc analysis showed a reduced risk in the need for a walking aid, by 49% in people with RMS, compared with people who switched from interferon beta-1a two years later.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze