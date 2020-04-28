More striking data for MS powerhouse Ocrevus

Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has released new positive six-year data from the Phase III OPERA I and OPERA II studies of Ocrevus (ocrelizumab).

The studies have been evaluating the therapy in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS), and were selected for the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).

The post-hoc analysis showed a reduced risk in the need for a walking aid, by 49% in people with RMS, compared with people who switched from interferon beta-1a two years later.