MorphoSys and Heptares collaborate to develop antibody therapeutics targeting GPCRs

German biotech firm MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) and closely-held UK-based GPCR drug discovery company Heptares Therapeutics have signed an agreement to discover novel antibody therapeutics targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), which are membrane proteins involved in a broad range of biological processes and diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Heptares will generate stabilized receptors (StaRs) for a set of GPCR disease targets proposed by MorphoSys. MorphoSys will then apply its Ylanthia antibody library to discover and develop antibody therapeutics against these StaRs. MorphoSys has the right to sublicense to third parties access to these targets in conjunction with therapeutic antibody candidates.