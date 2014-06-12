MorphoSys and Merck Serono collaborate on immuno-oncology

German companies MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) and Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) unit Merck Serono today announced the signing of an agreement to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies against undisclosed immune checkpoints.
Under the terms of the accord, MorphoSys and Merck Serono will join forces to develop therapies that modulate the immune system's natural ability to fight tumors. MorphoSys, a leader in fully human antibody technologies, will apply its proprietary Ylanthia antibody phage library and technology platform to identify antibodies against the targets of interest. Merck Serono with its strong portfolio and capabilities in the field of immuno-oncology and clinical development will be fully responsible for execution of development from Phase I onwards.
Partners will co-fund R&D, but Merck Serono to have sole commercialization rights
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze