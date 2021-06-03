Monday 12 January 2026

MorphoSys hocks royalties to buy Constellation Pharma

Biotechnology
3 June 2021
morphosysbig

Shares of US cancer drug maker Constellation Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNST) closed up a massive 66.7% at $33.74 yesterday on the news that it has agreed to be acquired by Germany’s MorphoSys (FSE: MOR).

However, MorphoSys shares fell 13% to 63.02 euros because of the unusual funding arrangement, for what it called a “this transformational acquisition.”

MorphoSys is offering $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.7 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the management board and the supervisory board of MorphoSys, as well as the board of directors of Constellation and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
First-in-class blood cancer med could soon face regulatory test
22 November 2023
Biotechnology
Novartis to boost cancer pipeline with 2.7 billion euro buy of MorphoSys
6 February 2024
Biotechnology
Germany's MorphoSys, Immatics Biotech to jointly develop antibody-based cancer treatment
25 August 2015
Pharmaceutical
May & June 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
30 June 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze