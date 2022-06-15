MorphoSys out-licenses felzartamab and MOR210

Germany’s MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) has entered into an equity participation agreement and license deal to allow US biotech Human Immunology Biosciences (HIBio) to develop and commercialize MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody. MorphoSys shares were up 4.7% at 18.43 euros by late afternoon following the announcement.

Under the terms of the agreements, HIBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab and MOR210 across all indications worldwide, with the exception of Greater China for felzartamab and Greater China and South Korea for MOR210. As part of the agreements, MorphoSys will receive a 15% equity stake in HIBio, along with certain equity earn-in provisions and standard investment rights. MorphoSys will also be represented as a member of HIBio’s board of directors.

Deal worth up to $1 billion