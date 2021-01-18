Move to value-driven health system to reap rewards of gene therapies, claims PhRMA

US trade group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has pointed out the savings that gene therapies can deliver for patients that otherwise require lifelong treatment.
PhRMA has cited an analysis by Health Advances looking at two particularly burdensome hematological diseases — beta thalassemia and hemophilia A — showing that gene therapies in the pipeline could reduce per patient costs by as much as 41% and 90%, respectively, over five years.
"Gene therapies such as these harness the latest scientific advances and have the potential to transform the trajectory and even curing some of the most complex and devastating diseases facing patients today"Depending on disease severity, the Health Advances analysis indicates that direct medical costs and indirect costs associated with hemophilia A can range between $441,000 and $1.94 million per patient over a five-year period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze