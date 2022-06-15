mRNA COVID jabs due FDA decision on use in children

A key scientific panel of the US Food and Drug Administration has unanimously voted to recommend approval for Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in the age group six to 17.

The US FDA will now decide whether to approve the jab for this age group, and while the agency is not bound by the committee’s vote, it normally goes the same way.

Approval for Moderna would enable the firm to catch up with rival Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which has had approval for its jab in this age range for some time.