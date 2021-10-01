Monday 12 January 2026

MSF wants Sanofi to transfer abandoned mRNA vaccine know-how to WHO hub

Biotechnology
1 October 2021
Following French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) decision this week to drop out of the race to develop coronavirus vaccines because it admits to being a late comer, the charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is urging the company to transfer the technology and know-how for the vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO)-led COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa.

Since its announcement in April 2021, the WHO mRNA hub has yet to receive any technology transfers and is now resorting to attempting to develop its own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate from scratch – a lengthy, unnecessarily duplicative process. This is despite two approved mRNA vaccines and 13 candidates in advanced stages of development in existence which could be shared through the hub with producers in South Africa and other low- and middle-income countries.

Any mRNA know-how shared with the WHO hub could save time and help the hub’s efforts towards developing a safe and effective mRNA vaccine for low- and middle-income countries.

