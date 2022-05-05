Multi-billion dollar vote of confidence in UK protein specialist

In a striking vote of confidence from big pharma, British targeted protein degradation (TPD) specialist Amphista Therapeutics has inked two strategic collaborations with major drug developers.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) will both work with the Cambridge, UK-based firm, leveraging its proprietary Eclipsys TPD platform.

Scientists believe that TPD therapies carry the potential to access many disease targets previously considered “undruggable,” by using physiological mechanisms to remove pathogenic protein from the body.