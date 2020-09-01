Mustang could pick up another Priority Review voucher

Mustang Bio (Nasdaq: MBIO) has been awarded Rare Pediatric Disease designation for MB-207 from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The firm is focused on cell and gene therapies to treat hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases.

MB-207 is a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of certain people with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), also known as bubble boy disease.



The firm, which already received the designation for people with newly diagnosed XSCID, is also developing MB-207 for people who have been treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), without success.