Wednesday 17 June 2026

Mylan delivers "one pill once a day" ARV in South Africa; Cipla Debuts first Enbrel biosimilar

Biotechnology
17 April 2013

USA-based generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that it has delivered, through its South African-based subsidiary Mylan (Proprietary) Limited), stock of the highly anticipated "one pill once a day" antiretroviral (ARV) combination to the South African National Department of Health's Gauteng depot. Mylan was selected in November 2012 to be one of the leading suppliers of ARV drugs to the National Department of Health for the tender period January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2014.

Last November, South African Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi announced that, as from
April 2013, “patients who are on ARV treatment will no longer have to take three tablets, but only need one tablet per day." On April 8 this year, Dr Motsoaledi launched the FDC ARVs at Phedisong 4 Community Health Clinic. "From June onwards, all other stable, non-complicated patients will be switched to FDCs after consultation with their clinicians," he explained.

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