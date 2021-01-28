Myovant and Pfizer ready for relugolix combination filing after latest positive read-out

Switzerland-based Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have announced positive one-year data from the Phase III SPIRIT extension study of once-daily relugolix combination therapy in women with endometriosis.

They reported clinically-meaningful reductions in dysmenorrhea and non-menstrual pelvic pain over one year with minimal and stable bone mineral density loss.

Need for non-invasive options