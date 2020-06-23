Saturday 28 February 2026

Myovant closer to US market with pill-a-day prostate cancer drug

Biotechnology
23 June 2020
myovant_sciences

The share price of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) was 7% higher minutes ahead of the opening of US markets on Tuesday.

This came amid the news that once-daily, oral relugolix (120mg), for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer, has been accepted for Priority Review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lynn Seely is chief executive of Myovant, which is majority-owned by Japanese pharma company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506).

