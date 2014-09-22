Friday 9 January 2026

Nanobiotix expands into USA with office in Boston life sciences cluster

Biotechnology
22 September 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

France-based Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, has announced the opening of its first US office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Laurent Lévy, chief executive of Nanobiotix, and Deval Patrick, Governor of Massachusetts, officially announced the opening of the company’s US affiliate during a ceremony on Friday at the US embassy in Paris, France, also attended by Susan Windham-Bannister, chief executive and president of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. The Massachusetts life science cluster is recognized worldwide for its number of high-quality academic centers and biopharma companies. This move is the next step of Nanobiotix’s international expansion, allowing the company to work closer to the US industrial and financial communities.

Mr Lévy said: “The opening of a US affiliate is a key strategic step for Nanobiotix’s international ambitions. The Boston area is the ideal location for us to access new talent, innovative research and clinical expertise in the nanomedicine.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze