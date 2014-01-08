Nanomedicines market to reach $177.6 billion globally in 2019

The global market for nanomedicine was valued at $78.54 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach a value of $177.6 billion in 2019, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2013 to 2019.

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the advent of new applications and technology in the field of nanomedicine will be one of the major growth factors for the global nanomedicine market.