Nanotech could help make gene therapies better, safer

A subsidiary of French nanotechnology expert Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO), Curadigm, has been selected for the Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) iTech awards program, as a “highly promising option” to improve gene therapies.

Curadigm is an early-stage nanotechnology company aiming to increase drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver toxicity.

The firm’s Nanoprimer platform - invented at Nanobiotix and licensed to Curadigm for development and commercialization - can be used with most intravenous therapeutics across multiple drug classes.