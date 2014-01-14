NantBioScience enters cancer collaboration with Celgene

USA-based NantBioScience, a subsidiary of privately-held NantWorks, has entered into a strategic collaboration with biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to advance research programs to benefit cancer patients in need of new therapeutic solutions.
As part of the transaction, Celgene will pay $75 million in funding to NantBioScience as an upfront option fee and equity investment. Celgene will receive an option to license a certain number of product candidates developed by NantBioScience, including the two nab product candidates to be licensed to NantBioScience. The options may be exercised by Celgene through completion of Phase I clinical studies.
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