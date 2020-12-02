Nasal polyp indication will help keep ageing Xolair relevant

The US regulator has granted approval for Roche (ROG: SIX) to market Xolair (omalizumab) for the add-on maintenance treatment of nasal polyps in adults.

Covering people who do not respond well to nasal corticosteroids, the decision makes the product the first approved immunoglobulin E-blocking biologic in this indication.

Nasal polyps can lead to a loss of smell and nasal congestion, and frequently co-occur with other respiratory conditions, such as allergies and asthma.