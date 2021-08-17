Monday 12 January 2026

Nasal spray for COVID-19 shown effective in small trial

Biotechnology
17 August 2021
tiziana_large

Shares in British biotech Tiziana Life Sciences (LSE: TILS) rose nearly 4% on Tuesday morning, after the firm announced positive results for its nasally-administered COVID-19 therapy foralumab.

The company, which is also listed in New York, is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases.

New research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, details results from a study completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School and INTRIALS, a Brazilian contract research organization (CRO).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine 86% effective among older people after third dose
19 August 2021
Biotechnology
Brii Bio commits $100 million for COVID-19 late-stage MAb combo therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198
7 September 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis and Molecular say DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19 trial meets goals
10 January 2022
Biotechnology
Novel RNA tech could pave way for COVID-blocking nasal spray
17 January 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze