Natrix links up with two pharma majors on membrane-based Protein A purification platform

Privately-held Canadian firm Natrix Separations has announced development agreements with two pharma majors for its new membrane-based Protein A platform for antibody purification, namely the USA’s Merck & Co and France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

The Natrix Protein A platform is expected to pave the way for a new generation of more flexible, highly-productive single-use based biologics production facilities for both batch and continuous processes. The platform is predicted to increase purification productivity by a factor of up to 10x, while reducing both cost of goods and net present cost by up to 40%.