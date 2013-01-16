Need for global policy innovation to tackle the "Silent Pandemic" that is hepatitis C, says EIU report

There is an urgent need for countries around the world to develop strategies to tackle head-on the growing social and economic issues associated with hepatitis C (HCV), according to a new report launched yesterday by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) titled The Silent Pandemic: Tackling Hepatitis C with Policy Innovation.
In 2011, the hepatitis C therapeutics market was estimated at $2.6 billion. From 2004 to 2011, the market grew at the CAGR of 2.7%, according to GBI Research, which estimates that the hepatitis C therapeutics market in the top seven markets will be valued at $14.9 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze