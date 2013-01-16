Need for global policy innovation to tackle the "Silent Pandemic" that is hepatitis C, says EIU report

There is an urgent need for countries around the world to develop strategies to tackle head-on the growing social and economic issues associated with hepatitis C (HCV), according to a new report launched yesterday by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) titled The Silent Pandemic: Tackling Hepatitis C with Policy Innovation.

In 2011, the hepatitis C therapeutics market was estimated at $2.6 billion. From 2004 to 2011, the market grew at the CAGR of 2.7%, according to GBI Research, which estimates that the hepatitis C therapeutics market in the top seven markets will be valued at $14.9 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period.