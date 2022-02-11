Monday 12 January 2026

Negative FDA AdCom vote for Lilly and Innovent's sintilimab

Biotechnology
11 February 2022
On Thursday, the Oncology Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC), an advisory panel of the US Food and Drug Administration, voted 14 to 1 that Eli Lilly (NYSE; LLY) and Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) should conduct more trials of their anti-PD-1 antibody sintilimab in order to win approval for the drug in the USA.

The vote come a day after FDA staff released pre-meeting papers that concluded the Chinese study used to support the drug's administration in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) had several shortcomings and its results were not applicable to US patients.

Innovent and Eli Lilly should be required to conduct a trial of their lung cancer drug that is applicable to the US population, the AdCom recommended. "Single country submission is a step backward in achieving the racial diversity that we need in the United States," Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, told the AdCom.

