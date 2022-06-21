Monday 12 January 2026

NEJM publishes results on adding Lynparza to Zytiga

Biotechnology
21 June 2022
The PROpel Phase III trial showed that AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Lynparza (olaparib) alongside Zytiga (abiraterone) significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone alone as a first-line treatment in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

These results, showing the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 34% versus Zytiga alone, are now published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) Evidence.

Zytiga is manufactured by the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen and was first introduced to the market in 2011.

