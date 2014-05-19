Nektar appoints Ivan Gergel as Senior Vice President, Drug Development & Chief Medical Officer

US-based biopharmaceutical company Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), focused on developing novel pain and cancer therapeutics, has announced that Ivan Gergel will serve as the Company's new Senior Vice President, Drug Development & Chief Medical Officer effective immediately. Dr Gergel replaces Dr Robert Medve, the company's former Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, who left the company effective May 16, 2014.

Dr Gergel will have oversight for the company's clinical strategy and activities, including direct supervision of clinical research, clinical operations, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, and drug safety and surveillance.

"I am exceptionally pleased that Ivan is joining the Nektar executive team," said Howard Robin, President and CEO of Nektar Therapeutics. "Throughout his career, Ivan has consistently demonstrated both leadership and expertise in drug development, including the advancement of multiple CNS and pain compounds from research stages through approval. He has an impressive track record with extensive experience in all aspects of the clinical and regulatory process. Ivan's leadership skills and experience will be invaluable to Nektar as we advance the development of our proprietary pipeline."