NeoGenomics appoints Robert Shovlin as chief operating officer

Cancer-focused genetic testing service provider NeoGenomics (Nasdaq: NEO) has appointed Robert Shovlin as chief operating officer.
Between 2012 and his appointment at NeoGenomics, he has served as chief development officer for Bostwick Laboratories, which provides anatomic pathology testing. From 2005 to 2011 he served in positions of increasing responsibility, up to president and chief executive, at Aureon Biosciences, a venture-backed diagnostics company focused on prostate cancer tests.
Douglas VanOort, chairman and chief executive of NeoGenomics, said: "We are delighted to welcome Rob to our company. Rob's strong experience and leadership in the clinical laboratory testing industry, and particularly in anatomic pathology, will be invaluable to us as we expand our business over the next few years, and we are very excited to have Rob join our team."
