NeoStem acquires Progenitor Cell Therapy in a deal worth around $20 million

USA-based NeoStem (NYSE Amex: NBS) and Progenitor Cell Therapy have closed their previously announced merger transaction. NeoStem issued 11.2 million shares and warrants to purchase between 1 million to 3 million additional shares to the current owners of Progenitor, giving the deal a value of around $20million, observers have noted.
NeoStem is an international biopharmaceutical company with a 51% ownership interest in a profitable Chinese generic pharmaceutical manufacturing company and has stem cell operations in the USA and China, while Progenitor Cell Therapy is a privately held cell therapy company with operations on the east and west coast of the USA, serving the cell therapy community with cGMP state-of-the art cell therapy manufacturing facilities, and processing and storage facilities for stem cells collected from the umbilical cord at birth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze