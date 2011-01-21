NeoStem acquires Progenitor Cell Therapy in a deal worth around $20 million

USA-based NeoStem (NYSE Amex: NBS) and Progenitor Cell Therapy have closed their previously announced merger transaction. NeoStem issued 11.2 million shares and warrants to purchase between 1 million to 3 million additional shares to the current owners of Progenitor, giving the deal a value of around $20million, observers have noted.

NeoStem is an international biopharmaceutical company with a 51% ownership interest in a profitable Chinese generic pharmaceutical manufacturing company and has stem cell operations in the USA and China, while Progenitor Cell Therapy is a privately held cell therapy company with operations on the east and west coast of the USA, serving the cell therapy community with cGMP state-of-the art cell therapy manufacturing facilities, and processing and storage facilities for stem cells collected from the umbilical cord at birth.