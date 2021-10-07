Monday 12 January 2026

Neumora launches with $500 million+ and Amgen collaboration

Biotechnology
7 October 2021
lab_test_biotech_research_big

Neumora Therapeutics, a US clinical-stage biotech focussed on brain diseases through the integration of data science and neuroscience, announced its launch today. The company has been operating in stealth for the past two years.

Neumora was founded as a response to the lack of targeted, effective medicines for brain diseases and the high failure rate that has plagued neuroscience drug development for decades. Neumora has raised over $500 million, including a $100 million equity investment from Amgen announced today, whereby Amgen and acquired exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize programs targeting casein kinase 1 delta and glucocerebrosidase for neurodegenerative diseases.

“Targeted, effective treatments for brain diseases remain elusive, and we founded Neumora to approach drug development in a smarter, more precise way,” said Paul Berns, co-founder, chairman and chief executive of Neumora. “For many years in oncology, cancers were broadly classified by symptoms and organs. We didn’t know how to target treatments for them, leading to poor outcomes. Through the advancement of data science tools and biopsies, the field progressed to understand that these were diseases driven by biological mechanisms and genetics. The industry learned how to define cancers more precisely, enabling the development of targeted drugs with better treatment outcomes.

Mr Berns continued, “Similarly, we now have the tools and technologies to redefine brain diseases to transform the development of targeted, effective precision medicines. Neumora is built at scale to pioneer potential best-in-class precision medicines for brain diseases, and we believe that integrating data sciences is the key.”

Neumora portfolio

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Fastnet's Amryt takeover aims to address $1.5 billion market opportunity
31 March 2016
Biotechnology
Chronos acquires CNS programs from Shire, which becomes strategic investor
20 July 2016
Biotechnology
Amgen strengthens portfolio with Teneobio buy
28 July 2021
Biotechnology
Demand continues to return for Amgen in third quarter
3 November 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze