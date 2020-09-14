Thursday 12 February 2026

Neuraxpharm buys Buccolam brand from Takeda

Biotechnology
14 September 2020
CNS specialist Neuraxpharm has acquired the prescription brand Buccolam (oromucosal midazolam) from Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502).

Buccolam is the only buccal midazolam approved across Europe. It is indicated for the emergency treatment of epileptic children with prolonged acute convulsive seizures, the most common neurological emergency in children with an incidence of 18 to 23 cases per 100,000 per year. Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.

"We are committing ourselves unwaveringly to identify and offer new solutions for unmet needs in CNS"The product is offered in pre-filled, ready-to-use non-invasive syringes for easy administration by caregivers, is manufactured entirely in Europe, and is currently commercialized in 18 countries in Europe and Israel.

