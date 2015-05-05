Neurocrine appoints Bill Aurora as vice president, medical affairs

Bill Aurora has been appointed vice president, medical affairs at Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX).

Kevin Gorman, president and chief executive of Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Bill Aurora to the Neurocrine team as our Vice President, Medical Affairs. Bill's experience in medical affairs and scientific exchange and outreach coupled with his extensive network and influence with psychiatric and neurological physicians will be of utmost importance as we evolve into a commercial organization."

Dr Aurora was vice president of the global center for scientific affairs at Merck (NYSE: MRK) before joining the Neurocrine team. Prior to working at Merck, he spent 12 years at Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), most recently as vice president of global scientific affairs.