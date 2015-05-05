Neurocrine appoints Bill Aurora as vice president, medical affairs

Bill Aurora has been appointed vice president, medical affairs at Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX).
Kevin Gorman, president and chief executive of Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Bill Aurora to the Neurocrine team as our Vice President, Medical Affairs. Bill's experience in medical affairs and scientific exchange and outreach coupled with his extensive network and influence with psychiatric and neurological physicians will be of utmost importance as we evolve into a commercial organization."
Dr Aurora was vice president of the global center for scientific affairs at Merck (NYSE: MRK) before joining the Neurocrine team. Prior to working at Merck, he spent 12 years at Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), most recently as vice president of global scientific affairs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze