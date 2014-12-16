New $11 million Biotech Innovation Hub opens in Birmingham, UK

A new biomedical laboratory, the Biomedical Innovation Hub (the BioHub) has opened in Birmingham, UK.

The BioHub, which cost £7 million ($11 million), will be the first purpose-built site of its type in the country. It is located in the Edgbaston Medical Quarter’s Birmingham Research Park, with its designed based on the co-working spaces of ‘plug and play’ biotech incubators popular in the USA.

The central lab is supported by specialist rooms for Category 2 microbiology, a freezing capability up to -150 degrees Celsius, a microscopy lab, a wet room with specialist cleaning and sterilization facilities, and a cryogenic suite for housing liquid nitrogen.