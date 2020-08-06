Sunday 11 January 2026

New analyses of Ofev data in patients with chronic fibrosing ILD

Biotechnology
6 August 2020
boehringer_building_large

Boehringer Ingelheim has announced new analyses of the Phase III INBUILD trial that studied its blockbuster growth driver Ofev (nintedanib) for the treatment of chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype.

These analyses were published online in conjunction with the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Virtual conference. The accepted abstracts are available  here.

In an analysis of the INBUILD trial, the proportion of patients with 10% or greater declines in lung function were lower in the Ofev group relative to placebo. The analysis was based on changes between baseline and 52 weeks in the rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) >5% and FVC >10% predicted. FVC is an established measurement of lung function and loss of FVC is an indicator of disease progression.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Long-term data supports Ofev use in rare autoimmune disease
6 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Positive data on Ofev in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease
14 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Data hints at new indication in the offing for Ofev
21 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Strong data on Ofev in IPF backs Boehringer's claims on respiratory diseases
8 September 2016




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze