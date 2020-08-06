New analyses of Ofev data in patients with chronic fibrosing ILD

Boehringer Ingelheim has announced new analyses of the Phase III INBUILD trial that studied its blockbuster growth driver Ofev (nintedanib) for the treatment of chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype.
These analyses were published online in conjunction with the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Virtual conference. The accepted abstracts are available here.
In an analysis of the INBUILD trial, the proportion of patients with 10% or greater declines in lung function were lower in the Ofev group relative to placebo. The analysis was based on changes between baseline and 52 weeks in the rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) >5% and FVC >10% predicted. FVC is an established measurement of lung function and loss of FVC is an indicator of disease progression.
