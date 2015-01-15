New biotech Solvanix launched in Australia with start-up investment from the MRCF

Solvanix Pty Ltd, an early stage biotechnology company with a novel technology for improving stability and reducing the aggregation of fully-human antibodies, developed by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, was launched today with start-up financing from Australia’s Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF).

Solvanix’ proprietary StAbilize technology works by maximizing colloidal stability and by reducing aggregation of monoclonal antibody products. The StAbilize process optimizes amino acids at specific locations within the antibody complementarity determining regions (CDRs). The result is a fully human antibody with drastically improved stability and a reduced propensity to aggregate that still retains all the properties necessary for therapeutic use.

Non-exclusive licenses available