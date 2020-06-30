Sunday 11 January 2026

New breast cancer combo approved in USA

Biotechnology
30 June 2020
Roche (ROG: SIX) has been granted US approval for Phesgo (pertuzumab/trastuzumab/hyaluronidase) plus chemo, for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Administered by subcutaneous injection, Phesgo is a fixed-dose combination of Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, in combination with intravenous chemotherapy.

It is the first time the Swiss cancer giant has combined two monoclonal antibodies that can be administered by a single subcutaneous injection, providing a convenient and patient-friendly mode of administration.

