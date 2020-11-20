New Chinese approval for BeiGene's Xgeva

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted another approval to Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) for Xgeva (denosumab).

The label indicates use for the prevention of skeletal-related events in people with bone metastases from solid tumors and in patients with multiple myeloma.

BeiGene has a license to market Xgeva in China following a rights deal with developer Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), agreed in late 2019, which also included Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and Blincyto (blinatumomab).