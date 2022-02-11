Monday 12 January 2026

New coronavirus vaccine shown to be effective for adolescents

Biotechnology
11 February 2022
biotech_lab_research_woman_big

A  freshly-approved coronavirus vaccine from Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has scored highly in a Phase III trial measuring effectiveness in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

NVX-CoV2373, which is being offered under the brand name Nuvaxovid in Europe, is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine.

The latest data from the PREVENT-19 study, which enrolled 2,247 adolescents in the USA, show 90.4% efficacy overall and a reassuring safety and tolerability profile for the jab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novavax vaccine and COVID-19 pills approved in Australia
20 January 2022
Biotechnology
Novavax submits final data packages to FDA for COVID-19 vaccine EUA
1 January 2022
Biotechnology
Takeda gains approval in Japan for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for primary and booster jabs
19 April 2022
Biotechnology
Novavax settles dispute with Gavi on 2021 COVID-19 vaccine advance purchase deal
23 February 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze